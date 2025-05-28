Haryana's Crackdown on Illegal MTP Kit Sales and Abortions
Haryana authorities seized 1,787 Medical Termination of Pregnancy kits last week to curb illegal sales. Six FIRs were registered, and three shops sealed. Efforts to improve the sex ratio and target illegal abortions are intensified under the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign led by Sudhir Rajpal.
Authorities in Haryana conducted statewide inspections last week, seizing 1,787 Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits to combat their illegal sale. The crackdown resulted in six FIRs and the sealing of three shops, according to an official statement released Tuesday.
This development was discussed during a weekly meeting of the State Task Force for improving the sex ratio, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Sudhir Rajpal. The meeting aimed to intensify efforts against illegal abortions, as part of the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign.
Officials revealed that during inspections from May 20 to 26, the number of wholesalers selling MTP kits was reduced significantly, and actions were taken against overcharging. Rajpal directed strict enforcement against illegal abortion practices and emphasized accountability for senior medical officers to monitor activities within their jurisdictions.
