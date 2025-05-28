Young Man in Ferozepur Tests Positive for COVID-19
A 25-year-old man working in Gurugram tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Ferozepur to stay with his parents. Health officials have isolated him at home and are tracing contacts as a precaution. The civil surgeon emphasized there is no cause for panic.
A 25-year-old man from Ferozepur tested positive for COVID-19, health officials reported on Wednesday. Employed at a private firm in Gurugram, the man had recently arrived at his parents' home due to illness.
Upon testing positive, the local health department swiftly isolated him at his residence. Efforts are being made to trace anyone he might have come into contact with as a precautionary measure.
Ferozepur civil surgeon Dr. Rajwinder Kaur reassured the community that all necessary precautions are in place and there is no need for alarm. This comes shortly after a 51-year-old woman's positive case in Mohali.
