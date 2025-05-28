Left Menu

COVID-19 Resurfaces in BHU Lab Amid Renewed Vigilance

Two employees at Banaras Hindu University's laboratory tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to other states. Both are in home isolation. Health officials mandate district hospital testing and data reporting to the Unified Disease Surveillance Platform as cases start to reemerge in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:39 IST
Two staff members at Banaras Hindu University's laboratory have tested positive for COVID-19, raising alerts among health officials in the area.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sandeep Chaudhary, confirmed that the infections likely occurred during recent travel to other states. Both affected individuals are now in home isolation.

Local health authorities have urged all government hospitals to test suspected cases and report findings to the Unified Disease Surveillance Platform. These developments come as cases of COVID-19 begin to reappear across parts of India.

