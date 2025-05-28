Chlorine Chaos: Medical College Suffers Gas Leak Aftermath

A chlorine gas leak incident at the Government Medical College has resulted in significant administrative actions, with a scrap dealer being booked and a pharmacist facing suspension. The leak led to a chaotic stampede among staff and students, causing widespread panic.

District authorities conducted an investigation, which included recording statements from staff during their visit. The inquiry revealed that a chlorine cylinder was mishandled, causing the leak. Principal Rajesh Kumar's complaint pinpointed the incident's origin, leading to the actions taken by the administration.

The scrap dealer, identified as Mohammad Shabab, allegedly failed to properly tighten the cylinder's nozzle after being requested by the pharmacist. This negligence resulted in more gas being released. An FIR has been lodged against those involved under Section 289 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the police are probing further into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)