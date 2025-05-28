COVID-19 Spike in West Bengal: Diplomat Among Recent Cases
Five new coronavirus cases, including a Russian diplomat, were reported in West Bengal, raising the count to 27 since Saturday. The diplomat tested positive via RT-PCR and is receiving treatment in isolation. The health department reassures the public, citing mild symptoms in most cases and ongoing monitoring.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:47 IST
- Country:
- India
In recent developments, five additional cases of coronavirus have emerged in West Bengal, including a foreign diplomat, health officials confirmed Wednesday. This uptick raises the total number of cases to 27 since last weekend.
The official source revealed that the diplomat, a Russian national, tested positive during an RT-PCR screening and is currently receiving care in an isolation unit within a Kolkata private health facility.
Health officials emphasized that most individuals exhibit mild symptoms, assuring the public that the situation is under control and actively monitored, dispelling any immediate cause for alarm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- coronavirus
- West Bengal
- COVID-19
- diplomat
- health
- RT-PCR
- treatment
- isolation
- Russia
- symptoms
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tripura Boosts Healthcare Sector with Massive Nurse Recruitment Drive
WHO 2024 Report Shows Global Health Gains Amid Budget Cuts and Crises
Star Health Insurance Amplifies Leadership with Key Appointments
CBSE Discards Merit Lists to Avoid Unhealthy Competition
No merit lists, awarding of divisions in CBSE board exams to avoid unhealthy competition: Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.