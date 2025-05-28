Left Menu

COVID-19 Spike in West Bengal: Diplomat Among Recent Cases

Five new coronavirus cases, including a Russian diplomat, were reported in West Bengal, raising the count to 27 since Saturday. The diplomat tested positive via RT-PCR and is receiving treatment in isolation. The health department reassures the public, citing mild symptoms in most cases and ongoing monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In recent developments, five additional cases of coronavirus have emerged in West Bengal, including a foreign diplomat, health officials confirmed Wednesday. This uptick raises the total number of cases to 27 since last weekend.

The official source revealed that the diplomat, a Russian national, tested positive during an RT-PCR screening and is currently receiving care in an isolation unit within a Kolkata private health facility.

Health officials emphasized that most individuals exhibit mild symptoms, assuring the public that the situation is under control and actively monitored, dispelling any immediate cause for alarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

