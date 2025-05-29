Left Menu

Moderna's Bird Flu Vaccine Contract Canceled Amid Safety Concerns

The Trump administration canceled Moderna's contract for developing a bird flu vaccine due to scientific and safety concerns. Despite earlier advancements under the Biden administration, the project faced scrutiny and was ultimately halted. Moderna is now exploring alternatives to progress its vaccine pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 05:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 05:19 IST
Moderna's Bird Flu Vaccine Contract Canceled Amid Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has terminated a contract with Moderna for the late-stage development of its bird flu vaccine, citing safety and scientific concerns. The cancellation, announced on Wednesday, also includes the withdrawal of the government's right to purchase these vaccines.

Previously, in January, the Biden administration had secured $590 million to foster Moderna's vaccine development, alongside an additional $176 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for further research on a pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccine against H5N1 avian influenza.

According to Amesh Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, this cancellation negates a key strategic resource to tackle avian influenza outbreaks, contrasting sharply with Trump's aggressive Operation Warp Speed for COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025