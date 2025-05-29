Moderna's Bird Flu Vaccine Contract Canceled Amid Safety Concerns

The Trump administration has terminated a contract with Moderna for the late-stage development of its bird flu vaccine, citing safety and scientific concerns. The cancellation, announced on Wednesday, also includes the withdrawal of the government's right to purchase these vaccines.

Previously, in January, the Biden administration had secured $590 million to foster Moderna's vaccine development, alongside an additional $176 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for further research on a pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccine against H5N1 avian influenza.

According to Amesh Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, this cancellation negates a key strategic resource to tackle avian influenza outbreaks, contrasting sharply with Trump's aggressive Operation Warp Speed for COVID-19.

(With inputs from agencies.)