Moderna's Bird Flu Vaccine Contract Canceled Amid Safety Concerns
The Trump administration canceled Moderna's contract for developing a bird flu vaccine due to scientific and safety concerns. Despite earlier advancements under the Biden administration, the project faced scrutiny and was ultimately halted. Moderna is now exploring alternatives to progress its vaccine pipeline.
The Trump administration has terminated a contract with Moderna for the late-stage development of its bird flu vaccine, citing safety and scientific concerns. The cancellation, announced on Wednesday, also includes the withdrawal of the government's right to purchase these vaccines.
Previously, in January, the Biden administration had secured $590 million to foster Moderna's vaccine development, alongside an additional $176 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for further research on a pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccine against H5N1 avian influenza.
According to Amesh Adalja of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, this cancellation negates a key strategic resource to tackle avian influenza outbreaks, contrasting sharply with Trump's aggressive Operation Warp Speed for COVID-19.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Plume from Chemical Warehouse Fire in Southern Spain Sparks Safety Concerns
Fire Incident Raises Safety Concerns Over Autonomous Vehicles in China
Safety Concerns Soar: Japan Grounds Military Training Fleet After Crash
Denver Airport Communication Breakdown Sparks Safety Concerns
FAA Considers Banning Pentagon Flights Over Safety Concerns