Karnataka Faces Rising Covid-19 Challenges Amid Elderly Deaths
In Karnataka, an elderly man's death from COVID-19 in Belagavi marks the second such incident, highlighting ongoing challenges. Health department confirmed the 70-year-old's condition was compounded by age-related diseases. Karnataka's active Covid-19 cases reached 126, with hospitals prepared to manage the situation.
Karnataka is grappling with rising COVID-19 challenges as an elderly man from the Belagavi district died from the virus, marking the state's second similar incident. Harsh Gupta, the Principal Secretary of Karnataka's Health and Family Welfare department, confirmed the man's death.
The 70-year-old patient from Benakanahalli village was hospitalized at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital, showing symptoms before testing positive for COVID-19. Having been moved to the dedicated Covid-19 ward, his condition was exacerbated by existing age-related diseases.
Earlier this month, an 84-year-old man with severe comorbidities died at a multispecialty hospital in Whitefield, Bengaluru. With newly reported cases, Karnataka's active COVID-19 case count stood at 126 as of May 28. Health authorities assure that hospitals across districts are well-equipped to handle the rising cases.
