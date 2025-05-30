Breaking the Cycle: Domestic Violence's Impact on Indian Teens
A study reveals a significant link between mothers experiencing domestic violence in India and mental health disorders in teenagers. Researchers stress the importance of trauma-sensitive school programs and better domestic violence prevention. The impact includes anxiety, depression, and academic challenges for affected children.
A recent study has uncovered a significant link between domestic violence experienced by mothers in India and mental health disorders among their teenage children. Published in the journal PLOS One, the research highlights the urgent need for trauma-sensitive school programs and improved domestic violence prevention measures.
The study was conducted by the cVEDA Consortium and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in collaboration with international experts. It examined over 2,800 mother-teen pairs across urban and rural India, focusing on teenagers aged 12-17 and the abuse affecting their mothers.
Researchers found that mothers suffering from physical, psychological, and sexual abuse were notably associated with their adolescent children's mental disorders, particularly depression and anxiety. The study underscores the complex cultural dynamics at play and calls for addressing these issues holistically to protect children's well-being.
