FDA Greenlights Moderna's mNEXSPIKE for Seniors

The FDA has approved Moderna's next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, for individuals aged 65 and above and those aged 12 to 64 with underlying risks. Under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s leadership, regulatory scrutiny has increased. The vaccine's storage advantage aids its distribution in developing countries facing supply-chain challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna's mNEXSPIKE COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older. Moderna announced the news on Saturday, marking the first approval after the FDA heightened its regulatory requirements.

Approved for individuals aged 12 to 64 with certain health risks, the mNEXSPIKE vaccine reflects increased oversight by the Department of Health and Human Services, led by vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

While developed for various age groups, the vaccine will require booster testing against a placebo in adults under 65, as per the FDA's guidelines. With its ability to be stored in refrigerators, the vaccine promises easier distribution, particularly in regions with supply hurdles.

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

