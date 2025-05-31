Left Menu

Karnataka Government Urges Caution as Schools Reopen Amid Covid-19 Concerns

The Karnataka government issued a circular advising parents against sending children with Covid-19 symptoms to school. Stipulated measures include informing parents and practicing proper hygiene. The directive follows a meeting held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with recent reports indicating 234 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

31-05-2025
The Karnataka government has advised parents not to send children displaying symptoms of Covid-19, such as fever or cough, to school. This measure is detailed in a recent circular issued by the state's Health and Family Welfare Commissioner as schools prepare to reopen.

During a Covid-19 review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, instructions were given to both government and private schools to ensure proper precautions are in place. This includes adhering to Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior, hand hygiene, and cough etiquette.

Currently, 234 active Covid cases have been reported in the state, with three deaths since January 1, attributed to infected patients with comorbidities. Schools are advised to notify parents if symptoms are identified in children or staff and ensure the infected individuals remain home until fully recovered.

