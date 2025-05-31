Rajasthan Governor Advocates for a Tobacco-Free State
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has called for a comprehensive campaign to eliminate tobacco usage across the state. Speaking on 'World No Tobacco Day' in Jaipur, Bagde emphasized the role of patience and determination in convincing tobacco users to abandon the habit.
In his address, the Governor stressed the importance of creating an environment conducive to persuasion, urging individuals to communicate the harmful effects of tobacco with empathy and love. Bagde noted that if direct persuasion failed, sharing the adverse health impacts could help motivate change.
He also raised concerns over the harm caused by foam sprays commonly used at weddings, which contain micro-particles of plastic. These particles, he explained, can enter the body and pose significant health risks. Bagde underscored the message by releasing a short film titled "Quit Tobacco, Get Rid of Cancer."
