India's COVID-19 Cases Surge: A Closer Look at the Rise

India has witnessed a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, with active cases now exceeding 3,000, according to recent data by the Union Health Ministry. Kerala leads the numbers with 1,336 cases, followed by high figures in Maharashtra and Delhi. Officials emphasize that the situation remains under close observation.

The past 24 hours saw four COVID-19 related deaths reported across Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. Health sources, however, assure the public to remain calm, as the severity of infections is low and most patients are recovering under home care without complications.

Dr Rajiv Behl from the Indian Council of Medical Research revealed that ongoing genome sequencing indicates the rise is linked to less severe Omicron subvariants. These findings suggest vigilance while emphasizing that there is no immediate cause for alarm.