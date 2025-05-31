Karnataka Ramps Up Covid-19 Vigilance Amid Rising Cases

In light of increasing Covid-19 cases, Karnataka's Department of Health and Family Welfare Services has called for calm and collaboration with medical authorities to maintain public safety. It issued advisories for healthcare workers operating in both Covid-19 and non-Covid environments.

The department emphasized continued efforts in infection control, focusing on early detection, outbreak containment, and thorough variant monitoring using integrated clinical, laboratory, and community surveillance techniques.

Healthcare workers have been urged to adhere to personal protection protocols and vigilantly report symptoms. High-risk groups should be prioritized for testing, and essential data on positivity rates must be uploaded promptly. Promotion of hygiene and infection control through community outreach efforts remains crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)