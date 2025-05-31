Karnataka Ramps Up Covid-19 Vigilance Amid Rising Cases
Karnataka's Health Department has urged calm while releasing new advisories to combat rising Covid-19 cases. Health workers are instructed to follow strict protocols and ensure testing. The focus remains on early detection and variant monitoring through surveillance, while public health guidelines are emphasized to manage the pandemic effectively.
In light of increasing Covid-19 cases, Karnataka's Department of Health and Family Welfare Services has called for calm and collaboration with medical authorities to maintain public safety. It issued advisories for healthcare workers operating in both Covid-19 and non-Covid environments.
The department emphasized continued efforts in infection control, focusing on early detection, outbreak containment, and thorough variant monitoring using integrated clinical, laboratory, and community surveillance techniques.
Healthcare workers have been urged to adhere to personal protection protocols and vigilantly report symptoms. High-risk groups should be prioritized for testing, and essential data on positivity rates must be uploaded promptly. Promotion of hygiene and infection control through community outreach efforts remains crucial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
