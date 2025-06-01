Revolutionary COVID-19 Vaccine: Moderna's mNexspike Approved
The US FDA approved Moderna's next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, mNexspike, for adults 65+ and at-risk individuals aged 12-64. This low-dose option enhances immunity with fewer restrictions compared to previous vaccines. The decision followed a study affirming its safety and effectiveness, despite financial hurdles from the Trump administration.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval to Moderna's latest COVID-19 vaccine, mNexspike. This marks a vital advancement in the fight against the coronavirus, providing a new low-dose option that targets a refined immune response.
The vaccine is approved for adults 65 and older and individuals aged 12 to 64 with at least one health condition increasing their coronavirus risk. This new vaccine approval comes with usage limitations not previously seen with Moderna's older Spikevax, signifying a shift in regulatory approach influenced by vaccine skepticism among some US officials.
The decision to approve mNexspike followed comprehensive studies demonstrating its safety and effectiveness compared to existing vaccines. Despite recent funding cuts for pandemic flu research, Moderna is expected to offer both vaccine options this fall, marking a new chapter in COVID-19 inoculation strategies.
ALSO READ
The Evolving Landscape of Health Insurance in India: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities
Navigating the Rising Tide: Health Insurance Trends in India
RBI's Record Surplus Transfer: A Game-Changer for India's Fiscal Health
O'Brien Highlights Christian Health Institutions' Vital COVID-19 Role
Dr Reddy's New York Facility Receives FDA Observations