COVID-19 Cases Surge Again in Gurugram: A Health Crisis Looms
In Gurugram, four new COVID-19 cases were reported, marking a resurgence. Currently, 23 cases exist, with 12 active. Patients exhibit mild symptoms, leading to home isolation. Health department urges vigilance and prompt testing upon symptoms. Daily sample collection is underway as cases rise significantly after a long interval.
- Country:
- India
Gurugram has reported four additional COVID-19 cases, as disclosed by a health department official on Sunday. This brings the city's current count to 23 during this wave, with 12 cases still active.
According to officials, all those diagnosed exhibit mild symptoms and are being managed through home isolation. On Sunday, 97 samples were collected by health authorities to monitor the situation closely.
The city's Civil Surgeon, Dr. Alka Singh, emphasized the importance of not dismissing flu-like symptoms and urged residents to seek immediate testing at nearby health centers as Gurugram sees a COVID-19 spike after more than two years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Praggnanandhaa Triumphs at Superbet Classic: A Grandmaster's Resurgence
Rajasthan Royals Seek Redemption in Final 2025 Match Against CSK's Resurgence
Odisha Maintains Zero COVID Cases Amid Rising Global Concerns
Tata Motors Aims for Premium Hatchback Resurgence with New Altroz
Argentina's Economic Activity: Signs of Resurgence Amid Forecast Shortfall