COVID-19 Cases Surge Again in Gurugram: A Health Crisis Looms

In Gurugram, four new COVID-19 cases were reported, marking a resurgence. Currently, 23 cases exist, with 12 active. Patients exhibit mild symptoms, leading to home isolation. Health department urges vigilance and prompt testing upon symptoms. Daily sample collection is underway as cases rise significantly after a long interval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram has reported four additional COVID-19 cases, as disclosed by a health department official on Sunday. This brings the city's current count to 23 during this wave, with 12 cases still active.

According to officials, all those diagnosed exhibit mild symptoms and are being managed through home isolation. On Sunday, 97 samples were collected by health authorities to monitor the situation closely.

The city's Civil Surgeon, Dr. Alka Singh, emphasized the importance of not dismissing flu-like symptoms and urged residents to seek immediate testing at nearby health centers as Gurugram sees a COVID-19 spike after more than two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

