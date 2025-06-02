Pioneering Cancer Care: Sarvodaya's Revolutionary Therapies
Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad is the first in India to offer Terbium-161 PSMA therapy for prostate cancer. The hospital also introduces CAR-T Cell therapy for blood cancers. These advancements position Sarvodaya as a leader in cancer care, providing comprehensive treatment from diagnosis to advanced therapy.
- Country:
- India
Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad, Delhi NCR, has become the first in India to offer Terbium-161 PSMA therapy for prostate cancer treatment. The introduction of this advanced nuclear medicine underscores the hospital's commitment to pioneering cancer care advancements.
The hospital has also launched CAR-T Cell therapy for blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. This positions Sarvodaya at the forefront of cancer treatment, combining innovative therapies to offer comprehensive care under one roof.
Led by Dr. Swagat Dash and Dr. Dinesh Pendharkar, the hospital's efforts reflect a significant leap in precision oncology. Sarvodaya Healthcare, with its extensive facilities and cutting-edge treatments, continues its commitment to delivering exceptional medical care to the community.
ALSO READ
Faridabad Tragedy: Friends Turn Foes in Gruesome Murder
Bomb Threat at Faridabad Mini Secretariat Causes Stir
Faridabad Police Crack Down on Illegal Arms Network
Tragic Incident at Old Faridabad Railway Station: Two Lives Lost in Excavation Mishap
Adore Group Invests in Faridabad Luxury Housing Boom