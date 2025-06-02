Hope Centre will take timely steps to ensure hospitals ready to deal with Covid cases: Kejriwal

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hoped that the Centre would take timely steps to ensure full preparedness in hospitals amid the current spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor also stressed the importance of taking precautions.

According to Union health ministry data released on Saturday, there were 3,395 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with 1,336 in Kerala, 467 in Maharashtra and 375 in Delhi.

A 60-year-old woman who was suffering from acute intestinal obstruction and had tested positive for COVID-19 died in Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

''Once again, COVID-19 infections are spreading rapidly in the country. New cases are continuously emerging in the capital and other parts of the country. In such a situation, it is important for us to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions,'' Kejriwal said in a post on X.

''Hopefully, the central government will take timely and concrete steps and ensure full preparedness in hospitals so that any emergency situation can be handled effectively,'' he said in a post on X in Hindi.

