No need to panic over COVID-19 surge, govt prepared: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday sought to allay fears following a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state, saying the state government is ready for any eventuality.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 19:06 IST
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday sought to allay fears following a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state, saying the state government is ready for any eventuality. He said the recent Covid-19-related deaths in the state were not purely due to the virus but were primarily linked to other underlying diseases.

Citing guidelines and instructions issued by Centre, the Health Minister told PTI videos, ''This COVID has got mild infections, not very serious impact. But we are alert, and we have ensured that we are ready for any eventuality. All our infrastructure – oxygen, beds, ventilators – all of them are being updated and ensured that in any emergency, we should have all kinds of provisions. So, that way, we are ready.'' Urging people to remain calm, he said, ''As of now, I don't think we should panic at all. We should just maintain basic hygiene, and especially for people who are immunocompromised – those with low immunity – they should wear masks and go around. That is the suggestion.'' As of Sunday evening, Covid active cases have been reported in the state. Four patients with the infection, who had other comorbidities, have died since January 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

