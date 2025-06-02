Maharashtra logs 59 new COVID-19 cases; tally since Jan 1 at 873, active count at 494

As many as 59 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, 20 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the number of infections since January 1 this year to 873 in the state, the health department said on Monday.

According to a health department statement, a total of 12,011 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state since January 2025, and the tally of active cases stood at 494, while 369 patients have recovered from the viral infection, whose counts have risen in India in the last few months.

Of the new cases, 20 were detected in Mumbai, 17 in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, four in Thane and one in Pune district (outside civic body areas). Other cases were reported from municipal limits of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (7), Pimpri-Chinchwad, Satara, Kolhapur, Akola (2 each), Sangli (1) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (1 - outside civic areas), said the release.

Mild symptoms are being found in COVID-19 patients in the state and testing and treatment facilities are made available by the department, it said.

These symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat and congestion or runny nose, among others.

Mumbai has reported 483 COVID-19 cases since January 1 and a bulk of it - 477 - were recorded in May alone, said the department.

Nine patients have succumbed to the ailment in the state since the start of the year, seven of whom had comorbidities (simultaneous presence of two or more medical conditions), including cancer, diabetes, hypertension, nephrotic syndrome (kidney disorder) with hypoglycemic seizures (caused by very low blood sugar levels), cerebral infarction (cerebrovascular disease) and ILD (interstitial lung disease), the release added.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, health experts have said there was no cause for alarm, but people should remain alert.

