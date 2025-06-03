Left Menu

Bengal reports 41 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 12:42 IST
West Bengal reported 41 fresh COVID-19 cases and the death of a patient who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata, an official of the state health department said on Tuesday.

A 43-year-old woman, who was a resident of Howrah, had other comorbidities, including nephrological issues and acute coronary syndrome. She died at the isolation ward of the medical establishment late on Monday night, he said.

Eleven more people also recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

The total number of active cases in the state rose to 372, it added.

