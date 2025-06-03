The Rising Trend of Weight-Loss Drug Use Among American Teens

The use of weight-loss drug Wegovy among American teens has surged, as reported by new data shared with Reuters. The average prescription rate for adolescents nearly rose by 50% last year, highlighting a growing acceptance of the drug by families and healthcare providers for young people with obesity.

Truveta's analysis revealed that, in 2023, prescriptions for Wegovy climbed from 9.9 to 14.8 per 100,000 adolescents, reaching 17.3 in early 2024. This uptick, though noteworthy, represents a small fraction of the estimated 23% of U.S. teens with obesity, a figure that has quadrupled since 1980.

Despite its effectiveness, concerns persist regarding the drug's long-term safety during developmental years and its coverage by insurance plans. Experts stress the need for additional tools when traditional methods fail, while others call for further research into the medications' outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)