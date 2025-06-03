Left Menu

The Rising Trend of Weight-Loss Drug Use Among American Teens

Teen use of the weight-loss drug Wegovy has surged, with prescriptions increasing by 50% last year. Despite this growth, only a small fraction of obese teens are prescribed such drugs, indicating limited access. While some doctors support its use, concerns about long-term safety and insurance coverage persist.

Updated: 03-06-2025 19:15 IST
The Rising Trend of Weight-Loss Drug Use Among American Teens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The use of weight-loss drug Wegovy among American teens has surged, as reported by new data shared with Reuters. The average prescription rate for adolescents nearly rose by 50% last year, highlighting a growing acceptance of the drug by families and healthcare providers for young people with obesity.

Truveta's analysis revealed that, in 2023, prescriptions for Wegovy climbed from 9.9 to 14.8 per 100,000 adolescents, reaching 17.3 in early 2024. This uptick, though noteworthy, represents a small fraction of the estimated 23% of U.S. teens with obesity, a figure that has quadrupled since 1980.

Despite its effectiveness, concerns persist regarding the drug's long-term safety during developmental years and its coverage by insurance plans. Experts stress the need for additional tools when traditional methods fail, while others call for further research into the medications' outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

