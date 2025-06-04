Left Menu

Reckitt and PHFI Forge Pioneering Health Partnership

Reckitt and the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) have joined forces to enhance health, hygiene, and life skills education across India. This partnership combines Reckitt’s expertise in behavioral change with PHFI’s leadership in public health research to deliver scalable community health models, strengthen public health capacity, and produce transformative health outcomes.

Reckitt, a global leader in consumer health and hygiene, has teamed up with the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) in a landmark partnership to advance health, hygiene, and sanitation initiatives across India.

Launched in 2006, PHFI is a distinguished public health institution recognized worldwide for its contributions to public health education, research, and advocacy. This collaboration leverages Reckitt's vast experience in behavioral change and PHFI's expertise in public health policy, research, and education to innovate solutions and develop scalable health models.

Both entities aim to document successful outreach programs, turning them into academic publications and case studies to influence public health strategies. Through this alliance, Reckitt and PHFI are setting a precedent for public-private partnerships, focusing on lasting improvements in public health outcomes, sanitation, and hygiene for a healthier India.

