Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha reported a suspected food poisoning incident at the Institute of Mental Health, impacting 92 patients, with one fatality under investigation. Eighteen patients are hospitalized, while the rest are stable. The food quality from June 2 is under scrutiny, and further action awaits investigation results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:28 IST
A suspected food poisoning incident at Telangana's Institute of Mental Health has claimed one life and affected 92 patients, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha announced on Wednesday.

Eighteen patients were rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, while the remaining 74, though impacted, were stable and receiving special care, the minister emphasized.

Initial concerns about water contamination were largely dismissed following analysis, while food served on June 2 is currently under thorough evaluation.

The diet contractor has been dismissed, and a police complaint has been lodged as authorities seek accountability for this unfortunate event, reassuring the public of preventive measures.

Rajanarasimha, addressing a related concern, urged against COVID-19 panic as testing ramps up, with periodic reviews of reported cases, citing a single case documented from the current spell.

