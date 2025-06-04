Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

A suspected food poisoning incident at Telangana's Institute of Mental Health has claimed one life and affected 92 patients, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha announced on Wednesday.

Eighteen patients were rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, while the remaining 74, though impacted, were stable and receiving special care, the minister emphasized.

Initial concerns about water contamination were largely dismissed following analysis, while food served on June 2 is currently under thorough evaluation.

The diet contractor has been dismissed, and a police complaint has been lodged as authorities seek accountability for this unfortunate event, reassuring the public of preventive measures.

Rajanarasimha, addressing a related concern, urged against COVID-19 panic as testing ramps up, with periodic reviews of reported cases, citing a single case documented from the current spell.