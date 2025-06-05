Delhi CM Opens New Facility at AIIMS for Patient Attendants

In a key development for patient care, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta opened a new waiting hall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. The facility is intended to accommodate the attendants of patients seeking treatment at the hospital.

Addressing the inaugural event, Gupta stressed the importance of government and societal collaboration in achieving the vision of a developed Delhi and Bharat. She praised the role of societal efforts in realizing these goals.

The waiting hall, constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore by Dhanuka Agritech Ltd as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative, is expected to serve thousands. AIIMS remains a beacon of hope for millions seeking top-tier medical care and interventions, as Gupta pointed out in her address.

(With inputs from agencies.)