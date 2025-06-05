Left Menu

Delhi CM Opens New Facility at AIIMS for Patient Attendants

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a new waiting hall at AIIMS, aiming to benefit patient attendants. The hall was built by Dhanuka Agritech Ltd for Rs 6 crore as a CSR initiative. Gupta emphasized collaborative efforts between government and society for achieving a developed Delhi and Bharat.

In a key development for patient care, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta opened a new waiting hall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday. The facility is intended to accommodate the attendants of patients seeking treatment at the hospital.

Addressing the inaugural event, Gupta stressed the importance of government and societal collaboration in achieving the vision of a developed Delhi and Bharat. She praised the role of societal efforts in realizing these goals.

The waiting hall, constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore by Dhanuka Agritech Ltd as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative, is expected to serve thousands. AIIMS remains a beacon of hope for millions seeking top-tier medical care and interventions, as Gupta pointed out in her address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

