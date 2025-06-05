COVID-19 Cases Surge in Indore: 7 New Infections Reported

Indore in Madhya Pradesh has reported an increase in COVID-19 infections, with seven new cases confirmed, according to a health official.

The newly infected individuals comprise three women and four men, some of whom traveled recently to Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Kerala, district epidemiologist Anshul Mishra stated.

This brings the district's active COVID-19 cases to 17. All affected persons are in home isolation without severe symptoms. Since January, Indore has recorded 33 cases, including an elderly woman who succumbed due to pre-existing kidney issues.

