COVID-19 Cases Surge in Indore: 7 New Infections Reported
Indore reports seven new COVID-19 cases, raising active infections to 17. The new cases include three women and four men, with recent travel history to Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Kerala. All patients are under home isolation, and none have severe symptoms, officials confirm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Indore in Madhya Pradesh has reported an increase in COVID-19 infections, with seven new cases confirmed, according to a health official.
The newly infected individuals comprise three women and four men, some of whom traveled recently to Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Kerala, district epidemiologist Anshul Mishra stated.
This brings the district's active COVID-19 cases to 17. All affected persons are in home isolation without severe symptoms. Since January, Indore has recorded 33 cases, including an elderly woman who succumbed due to pre-existing kidney issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Health Briefs: Pandemic Accord Adoption & Aid Concerns
Global Leaders Pledge $170M+ to WHO, Backing Ambitious Global Health Goals
Global Health Figures Honored by WHO for Lifetime Achievements in Malaria and Beyond
Ocean Health and Human Rights Are Deeply Intertwined, UN Expert Says
Comprehensive Family Health Insurance: Protecting Your Loved Ones Easily