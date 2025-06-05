Left Menu

Chinnaswamy Chaos: Stampede Survivors on the Road to Recovery

Following a stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, most of the injured have been discharged, with only a few still receiving treatment. Medical Superintendents reported minor injuries, except for a fractured leg and a minor injury near the eye of a 14-year-old boy. Family members expressed shock and concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:11 IST
Chinnaswamy Chaos: Stampede Survivors on the Road to Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following a stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, most of the injured victims have been discharged from hospitals, though a couple remain under care. Hospital sources confirmed that those still hospitalized are out of immediate danger.

At Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, 18 individuals were treated post-stampede, according to Medical Superintendent T. Kemparaju. The injuries treated included minor scrapes, breathing issues, and anxiety, with two patients remaining: one with a leg fracture and a 14-year-old with a minor eye injury.

The boy's mother, Farheen, anticipates his discharge soon, while relatives expressed surprise at his attendance at the victory parade. Nawaz, an uncle, shared that the family was unaware the boy intended to attend the event, and were informed by the hospital staff post-admission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025