Chinnaswamy Chaos: Stampede Survivors on the Road to Recovery

Following a stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, most of the injured victims have been discharged from hospitals, though a couple remain under care. Hospital sources confirmed that those still hospitalized are out of immediate danger.

At Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, 18 individuals were treated post-stampede, according to Medical Superintendent T. Kemparaju. The injuries treated included minor scrapes, breathing issues, and anxiety, with two patients remaining: one with a leg fracture and a 14-year-old with a minor eye injury.

The boy's mother, Farheen, anticipates his discharge soon, while relatives expressed surprise at his attendance at the victory parade. Nawaz, an uncle, shared that the family was unaware the boy intended to attend the event, and were informed by the hospital staff post-admission.

