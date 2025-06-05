Surge in Child Malnutrition in Gaza Amidst Political Turmoil

The number of young children in Gaza suffering from acute malnutrition has surged nearly threefold since a ceasefire earlier this year, as reported by humanitarian groups and the U.N. on Thursday.

Aid distribution in Gaza faces intense scrutiny following deadly incidents near a new U.S.-backed system's operations. After the ceasefire ended in March, Israel blockaded Gaza, restricting aid for 11 weeks, which led to a global hunger monitor issuing a famine warning. Israel partly lifted the blockade but accused Hamas of diverting aid, a claim the group denies.

An analysis by the nutrition cluster, involving U.N. and aid agencies, showed that by mid-May, 5.8% of the 50,000 children screened under five years old in Gaza suffered from acute malnutrition—an increase from 4.7% earlier in May and nearly triple the February rate. The report noted an alarming rise in severe acute malnutrition cases as well, attributed to medical center closures due to supply shortages and conflicts. A Palestinian minister reported 29 starvation-related deaths among children and the elderly last month.

Doctors Without Borders highlighted the dire situation in the Gaza Strip, where doctors are donating their blood to aid injured patients, as food aid-related violence has escalated.

