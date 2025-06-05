Left Menu

Surge in Child Malnutrition in Gaza Amidst Political Turmoil

Acute malnutrition among young children in Gaza has nearly tripled since earlier this year, according to a U.N. report. The increase follows aid restrictions linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Medical facilities face shortages, contributing to the crisis, while health workers resort to personal donations to save lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The number of young children in Gaza suffering from acute malnutrition has surged nearly threefold since a ceasefire earlier this year, as reported by humanitarian groups and the U.N. on Thursday.

Aid distribution in Gaza faces intense scrutiny following deadly incidents near a new U.S.-backed system's operations. After the ceasefire ended in March, Israel blockaded Gaza, restricting aid for 11 weeks, which led to a global hunger monitor issuing a famine warning. Israel partly lifted the blockade but accused Hamas of diverting aid, a claim the group denies.

An analysis by the nutrition cluster, involving U.N. and aid agencies, showed that by mid-May, 5.8% of the 50,000 children screened under five years old in Gaza suffered from acute malnutrition—an increase from 4.7% earlier in May and nearly triple the February rate. The report noted an alarming rise in severe acute malnutrition cases as well, attributed to medical center closures due to supply shortages and conflicts. A Palestinian minister reported 29 starvation-related deaths among children and the elderly last month.

Doctors Without Borders highlighted the dire situation in the Gaza Strip, where doctors are donating their blood to aid injured patients, as food aid-related violence has escalated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

