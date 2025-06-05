Tragic Infant Death Highlights Measles Crisis in Ontario
An infant infected with measles has died in southwestern Ontario, highlighting the province's struggle with a rising number of cases. The child, born prematurely, contracted the virus from their unvaccinated mother. Ontario's measles outbreak, with cases predominantly among the unvaccinated, started in New Brunswick.
An infant has tragically died from measles in southwestern Ontario, Canada, according to a statement released by the province's chief medical officer of health on Thursday.
The infant, who was born prematurely, contracted the virus before birth from their mother, who had not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination. The tragedy underscores the importance of vaccination as the child also faced other unrelated medical complications, explained Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health.
This unfortunate event draws attention to a wider issue, as Canada has noted a significant increase in measles cases this year, surpassing last year's total within the first two months. Ontario alone reported 2009 cases linked to an outbreak that began in New Brunswick, predominantly affecting those unvaccinated or with unknown vaccination status.
ALSO READ
Canada Weighs Participation in U.S. Golden Dome Missile Defense
Denmark Stuns Canada in Historic IIHF Quarter-Finals
Canada Post Faces Delays Amid Union Overtime Ban
King Charles III's Unprecedented Sovereignty Signal in Canada
Denmark's Stunning Upset Sends Canada Crashing Out of IIHF World Championship