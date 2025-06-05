Left Menu

Tragic Infant Death Highlights Measles Crisis in Ontario

An infant infected with measles has died in southwestern Ontario, highlighting the province's struggle with a rising number of cases. The child, born prematurely, contracted the virus from their unvaccinated mother. Ontario's measles outbreak, with cases predominantly among the unvaccinated, started in New Brunswick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:51 IST
Tragic Infant Death Highlights Measles Crisis in Ontario
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An infant has tragically died from measles in southwestern Ontario, Canada, according to a statement released by the province's chief medical officer of health on Thursday.

The infant, who was born prematurely, contracted the virus before birth from their mother, who had not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination. The tragedy underscores the importance of vaccination as the child also faced other unrelated medical complications, explained Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

This unfortunate event draws attention to a wider issue, as Canada has noted a significant increase in measles cases this year, surpassing last year's total within the first two months. Ontario alone reported 2009 cases linked to an outbreak that began in New Brunswick, predominantly affecting those unvaccinated or with unknown vaccination status.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025