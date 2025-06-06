Health Headlines: From Trump’s Tax Impact to Europe's Drug Crisis
The latest health news includes a CBO report on a potential rise in uninsured due to Trump's tax plan, an EU warning about emerging drug threats, potential UK mental health benefit cuts, CDC advisory resignation, Indonesian insurance changes, and more current health-sector developments.
The Congressional Budget Office has projected a potential increase of nearly 11 million uninsured due to President Trump's tax proposal. The report suggests that over a decade, the tax-cut bill could drastically affect health insurance accessibility in the U.S., reflecting broader impacts on healthcare policy.
In Europe, the emergence of new synthetic drugs and potent opioids is raising alarms. According to the EU Drugs Agency, massive shipments from India threaten to exacerbate drug use across the continent. The agency reported a significant spike in seizures of cathinones, highlighting a concerning drug trend.
Meanwhile, welfare reforms in the UK could negatively impact one in four individuals with mental health issues, according to a charity. Proposed adjustments to the personal independence payment are anticipated to save billions but might compromise financial support for disabled individuals.
