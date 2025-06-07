Europe Faces Rising Threat from New Opioids and Designer Drugs

The European Union is witnessing an alarming rise in the distribution of previously unknown recreational designer drugs and potent opioids, as highlighted by the latest annual report from the EU Drug Agency. This surge poses a significant threat to public health and law enforcement efforts across the continent.

Specifically, seizures of synthetic cathinones, chemicals related to khat's active ingredient, skyrocketed to 37 metric tons in 2023. These were predominantly imported from India, indicating a worrying trend. The report identifies seven new cathinones last year, underscoring their increasing prevalence across Europe.

Additionally, the growth of cocaine and cannabis trafficking compounds the problem, raising concerns about the strain on resources needed to manage these threats effectively. The report serves as a critical call to action for enhanced international collaboration and stronger regulatory frameworks to tackle this escalating crisis.