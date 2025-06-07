Left Menu

Europe Faces Rising Threat from New Opioids and Designer Drugs

The European Union is grappling with an influx of novel recreational drugs and opioids, escalating concerns over public health and drug trafficking. According to the EU Drug Agency's report, synthetic cathinones imports, mainly from India, have surged, alongside rising incidents of cocaine and cannabis trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 10:30 IST
Europe Faces Rising Threat from New Opioids and Designer Drugs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is witnessing an alarming rise in the distribution of previously unknown recreational designer drugs and potent opioids, as highlighted by the latest annual report from the EU Drug Agency. This surge poses a significant threat to public health and law enforcement efforts across the continent.

Specifically, seizures of synthetic cathinones, chemicals related to khat's active ingredient, skyrocketed to 37 metric tons in 2023. These were predominantly imported from India, indicating a worrying trend. The report identifies seven new cathinones last year, underscoring their increasing prevalence across Europe.

Additionally, the growth of cocaine and cannabis trafficking compounds the problem, raising concerns about the strain on resources needed to manage these threats effectively. The report serves as a critical call to action for enhanced international collaboration and stronger regulatory frameworks to tackle this escalating crisis.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025