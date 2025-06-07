Surge in Synthetic Drug Threats and Drug Approvals Shake Health Sector

The European Union is grappling with a surge in new opioids and recreational designer drugs, according to a recent report by the EU Drugs Agency. This includes a spike in synthetic cathinones seizures, primarily from India, while cocaine and cannabis trafficking also worsens.

In the U.S., FDA measures aim to expedite drug approvals for rare diseases, addressing concerns that slow processes may hinder competitive positioning in global drug development. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emphasized the urgent need for streamlined regulations during a meeting focused on cell and gene therapy approvals.

Elsewhere, Canada's Ontario province reported its first measles-related death since 2025, while Brazilian poultry exports falter due to bird flu trade restrictions. Meanwhile, virtual healthcare provider Omada Health saw its shares jump significantly in their Nasdaq debut, signifying strong investor interest despite market volatility.