Left Menu

Surge in Synthetic Drug Threats and Drug Approvals Shake Health Sector

The EU faces a surge in new opioids and designer drugs, while the U.S. fast-tracks rare disease drugs. Brazil tackles bird flu hitting poultry exports, and South Africa combats a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak. Omada Health's Nasdaq debut reflects renewed investor interest amid market challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:28 IST
Surge in Synthetic Drug Threats and Drug Approvals Shake Health Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is grappling with a surge in new opioids and recreational designer drugs, according to a recent report by the EU Drugs Agency. This includes a spike in synthetic cathinones seizures, primarily from India, while cocaine and cannabis trafficking also worsens.

In the U.S., FDA measures aim to expedite drug approvals for rare diseases, addressing concerns that slow processes may hinder competitive positioning in global drug development. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emphasized the urgent need for streamlined regulations during a meeting focused on cell and gene therapy approvals.

Elsewhere, Canada's Ontario province reported its first measles-related death since 2025, while Brazilian poultry exports falter due to bird flu trade restrictions. Meanwhile, virtual healthcare provider Omada Health saw its shares jump significantly in their Nasdaq debut, signifying strong investor interest despite market volatility.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025