India Grapples with Rising Covid Cases: States on High Alert
India's active Covid cases surpassed 6,000, driven by new infections, with Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Delhi being the hardest-hit states. The government is conducting mock drills and ensuring medical preparedness. Surveillance of ILI and SARI cases continues for effective pandemic management.
India's active Covid-19 case count has exceeded 6,000, with 769 new infections recorded over the past 48 hours, according to data from the Union health ministry released Sunday.
Kerala is reportedly the most affected state, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal, and Delhi. In response, the Centre is organizing mock drills to assess readiness at healthcare facilities and has instructed states to secure adequate supplies of oxygen, isolation beds, and other essentials, officials confirmed.
Despite only mild cases being reported, officials are taking no chances. State and district surveillance units remain vigilant, monitoring Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). Testing is underway, with positive samples sent for targeted genomic analysis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
