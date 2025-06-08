Maharashtra COVID-19 Update: Cases Rise Amidst Varied Urban Spread
Maharashtra reported 77 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the annual total to 1,439. Most cases originated from cities like Pune and Mumbai. Of the total cases, 665 arose from Mumbai alone. The state conducted 16,750 COVID-19 tests, and 18 fatalities were recorded, mostly among those with co-morbidities.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally saw an uptick on Sunday with 77 new infections, marking a total of 1,439 cases since January 1, according to the health department.
The report highlighted Pune and Mumbai as significant contributors, with 41 and 25 cases respectively, while minor numbers came from Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai, and Nagpur.
Testing efforts have reached 16,750, and sadly, 18 fatalities have occurred this year, predominantly affecting individuals with pre-existing health issues.
