Medical Drama in Goa: Call for Minister's Apology
Doctors at Goa Medical College staged a protest demanding a personal apology from Health Minister Vishwajit Rane for a public suspension order against Dr Rudresh Kuttikar. The minister offered a social media apology, but protestors deemed it insufficient. The Congress supports the doctors' demands for Rane's resignation.
Doctors at Goa Medical College and Hospital temporarily ceased their protest on Monday, demanding a personal apology from Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. The suspension of Dr Rudresh Kuttikar sparked outrage after Rane publicly criticized the chief medical officer during a surprise visit.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attempted to mitigate the situation but protests continued with backing from the Indian Medical Association and Goa Association of Resident Doctors. The protestors were not satisfied with Rane's social media apology.
The Congress has lent support to the medical professionals, calling Rane's actions an abuse of power. The opposition demands Rane's removal, citing his actions as detrimental to public health and professional dignity.
