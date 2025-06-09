Left Menu

Medical Drama in Goa: Call for Minister's Apology

Doctors at Goa Medical College staged a protest demanding a personal apology from Health Minister Vishwajit Rane for a public suspension order against Dr Rudresh Kuttikar. The minister offered a social media apology, but protestors deemed it insufficient. The Congress supports the doctors' demands for Rane's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:58 IST
Medical Drama in Goa: Call for Minister's Apology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Doctors at Goa Medical College and Hospital temporarily ceased their protest on Monday, demanding a personal apology from Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. The suspension of Dr Rudresh Kuttikar sparked outrage after Rane publicly criticized the chief medical officer during a surprise visit.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attempted to mitigate the situation but protests continued with backing from the Indian Medical Association and Goa Association of Resident Doctors. The protestors were not satisfied with Rane's social media apology.

The Congress has lent support to the medical professionals, calling Rane's actions an abuse of power. The opposition demands Rane's removal, citing his actions as detrimental to public health and professional dignity.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025