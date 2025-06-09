Karnataka Leads Nation with Government Proton Therapy at KMIO
Karnataka announces India’s first government-run proton therapy center for cancer treatment at KMIO. With a Rs 500 crore proposal submitted, the facility aims to offer advanced radiation treatment, reducing collateral damage and treating critical cases. It's expected to benefit 1.2 lakh patients annually by 2025.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Department of Medical Education announced plans to establish India's first government-operated proton therapy facility for cancer at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) in Bengaluru.
Minister Sharan Prakash Patil met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda to propose a Rs 500 crore grant for this advanced treatment center. Proton therapy, an innovative radiation method, offers precise targeting of tumors, significantly reducing collateral damage to healthy tissues. This will be especially beneficial in treating delicate regions, officials shared.
The proposal underscores the treatment's potential for pediatric and diverse cancers, including hereditary types and those affecting critical areas such as the skull and spine. Karnataka estimates a demand from over 1.2 lakh patients annually by 2025. This facility will also assist referral cases from other prestigious institutions like NIMHANS.