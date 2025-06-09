Karnataka Leads Nation with Government Proton Therapy at KMIO

The Karnataka Department of Medical Education announced plans to establish India's first government-operated proton therapy facility for cancer at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) in Bengaluru.

Minister Sharan Prakash Patil met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda to propose a Rs 500 crore grant for this advanced treatment center. Proton therapy, an innovative radiation method, offers precise targeting of tumors, significantly reducing collateral damage to healthy tissues. This will be especially beneficial in treating delicate regions, officials shared.

The proposal underscores the treatment's potential for pediatric and diverse cancers, including hereditary types and those affecting critical areas such as the skull and spine. Karnataka estimates a demand from over 1.2 lakh patients annually by 2025. This facility will also assist referral cases from other prestigious institutions like NIMHANS.