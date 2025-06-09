Left Menu

Karnataka Leads Nation with Government Proton Therapy at KMIO

Karnataka announces India’s first government-run proton therapy center for cancer treatment at KMIO. With a Rs 500 crore proposal submitted, the facility aims to offer advanced radiation treatment, reducing collateral damage and treating critical cases. It's expected to benefit 1.2 lakh patients annually by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:32 IST
Karnataka Leads Nation with Government Proton Therapy at KMIO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Department of Medical Education announced plans to establish India's first government-operated proton therapy facility for cancer at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) in Bengaluru.

Minister Sharan Prakash Patil met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda to propose a Rs 500 crore grant for this advanced treatment center. Proton therapy, an innovative radiation method, offers precise targeting of tumors, significantly reducing collateral damage to healthy tissues. This will be especially beneficial in treating delicate regions, officials shared.

The proposal underscores the treatment's potential for pediatric and diverse cancers, including hereditary types and those affecting critical areas such as the skull and spine. Karnataka estimates a demand from over 1.2 lakh patients annually by 2025. This facility will also assist referral cases from other prestigious institutions like NIMHANS.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025