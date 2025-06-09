Left Menu

Governor Patel's Holistic Healthcare Mission

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized the need for comprehensive strategies to tackle sickle cell anaemia. She highlighted medicine availability, grassroots awareness, nutrition, and traditional medicine outreach. Measures included structured counselling, bone marrow transplants, and data analysis to improve public health, with focus on tribal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a push to advance public health in Uttar Pradesh, Governor Anandiben Patel has championed a holistic strategy to combat sickle cell anaemia, focusing particularly on tribal communities. During a high-level review meeting at Raj Bhavan, she highlighted the importance of accessible medicine and greater awareness at the grassroots level.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Governor Patel underlined the necessity of a robust approach to eradicate the disease, calling for nutritious diets, adoption support, and awareness initiatives. The Governor stressed the integration of AYUSH and Homeopathy, advocating for the distribution of medicines at Anganwadi centres and schools.

In her directives, Patel insisted on structured clinical counselling, increased testing and research, and a crackdown on unethical practices. Emphasizing early education, she urged better coordination between educational institutions to ensure consistent school attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

