Governor Patel's Holistic Healthcare Mission

In a push to advance public health in Uttar Pradesh, Governor Anandiben Patel has championed a holistic strategy to combat sickle cell anaemia, focusing particularly on tribal communities. During a high-level review meeting at Raj Bhavan, she highlighted the importance of accessible medicine and greater awareness at the grassroots level.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Governor Patel underlined the necessity of a robust approach to eradicate the disease, calling for nutritious diets, adoption support, and awareness initiatives. The Governor stressed the integration of AYUSH and Homeopathy, advocating for the distribution of medicines at Anganwadi centres and schools.

In her directives, Patel insisted on structured clinical counselling, increased testing and research, and a crackdown on unethical practices. Emphasizing early education, she urged better coordination between educational institutions to ensure consistent school attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)