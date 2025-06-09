Mystery Illness Strikes Jammu and Kashmir: Water Contamination Suspected
In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, 35 villagers fell ill from a mysterious disease, prompting the collection of water samples and sealing of local water sources. Suspected to be waterborne, the outbreak previously claimed 17 lives. Health officials are investigating the contamination cause as villagers recover.
- Country:
- India
A mysterious illness afflicted 35 villagers in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, leading to their hospitalization. This incident prompted health officials to collect water samples and seal local water sources as a precautionary measure against suspected contamination.
The recent outbreak follows a similar mysterious illness that resulted in 17 fatalities, including children, earlier this year in Badhaal village. Symptoms such as stomach pain, fever, dehydration, and diarrhea have led health authorities to suspect a waterborne disease, possibly acute gastroenteritis.
The district administration has declared the affected areas as containment zones and shifted residents to a quarantine center. Health officials continue to monitor the situation closely and are committed to ensuring public safety by determining the illness's cause and making appropriate interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saline Water Contamination Sparks Neurological Outbreak
Concerns Over Ghulam Nabi Azad's Hospitalization Amid Diplomatic Tour
Karnataka Registers Third Covid-19 Fatality, Health Department Updates Testing Guidelines
Maharashtra Health Department Under Scrutiny for Vaccine Storage Tender Irregularities