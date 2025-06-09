Mystery Illness Strikes Jammu and Kashmir: Water Contamination Suspected

A mysterious illness afflicted 35 villagers in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, leading to their hospitalization. This incident prompted health officials to collect water samples and seal local water sources as a precautionary measure against suspected contamination.

The recent outbreak follows a similar mysterious illness that resulted in 17 fatalities, including children, earlier this year in Badhaal village. Symptoms such as stomach pain, fever, dehydration, and diarrhea have led health authorities to suspect a waterborne disease, possibly acute gastroenteritis.

The district administration has declared the affected areas as containment zones and shifted residents to a quarantine center. Health officials continue to monitor the situation closely and are committed to ensuring public safety by determining the illness's cause and making appropriate interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)