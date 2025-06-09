Heat and Dehydration Strike at NCC Camp

Fourteen cadets of the National Cadet Corps attending an annual camp in Pekhuwala Navodaya Vidyalya, Una, fainted while running, prompting medical concerns. This incident occurred on Monday, with about 500 participants from various educational institutions attending the event.

The affected students experienced dizziness, vomiting, and fainting. They were quickly transferred to a local hospital, where prompt medical care involving injections and oral rehydration salt solutions helped stabilize their conditions.

Medical officer Sanjay Mankotia reported that dehydration was the primary cause, exacerbated by heat and perspiration. He mentioned that while most cadets improved rapidly, one remains under medical supervision. Mankotia emphasized the importance of adequate water intake during such physically demanding activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)