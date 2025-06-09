Heat and Dehydration Strike at NCC Camp
Fourteen cadets of the National Cadet Corps fainted at a Pekhuwala Navodaya Vidyalya camp due to dehydration and heat. Immediate medical intervention helped most recover, although one remains under observation. Authorities advise better hydration measures at such events.
- Country:
- India
Fourteen cadets of the National Cadet Corps attending an annual camp in Pekhuwala Navodaya Vidyalya, Una, fainted while running, prompting medical concerns. This incident occurred on Monday, with about 500 participants from various educational institutions attending the event.
The affected students experienced dizziness, vomiting, and fainting. They were quickly transferred to a local hospital, where prompt medical care involving injections and oral rehydration salt solutions helped stabilize their conditions.
Medical officer Sanjay Mankotia reported that dehydration was the primary cause, exacerbated by heat and perspiration. He mentioned that while most cadets improved rapidly, one remains under medical supervision. Mankotia emphasized the importance of adequate water intake during such physically demanding activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCC
- cadets
- Pekhuwala
- camp
- dehydration
- heat
- Una
- hospital
- ORS
- Sanjay Mankotia
ALSO READ
Centralized Tribunal Oversight: A Game Changer for India's Justice System
Tales from the Dawn-Lit Mountains: A Journey Through Arunachal Pradesh's Enchanted Hinterlands
Blazing Heat Persists Amid Rainy Interludes in Uttar Pradesh
Kaliganj Bypoll Heats Up: West Bengal Awaits Crucial Vote
Ludhiana West Bypoll Heats Up as Political Titans Clash