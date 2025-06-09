Left Menu

Doctors Demand Apology: Goa Medical Uproar

Doctors at Goa Medical College protest against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane for suspending a senior doctor. They demand a personal apology, which Rane attempted through social media. Chief Minister Sawant intervenes, accepting most demands to diffuse tension, but opposition calls for Rane's removal.

Updated: 09-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:47 IST
Doctors Demand Apology: Goa Medical Uproar
Doctors at Goa Medical College and Hospital temporarily suspended their protest on Monday, demanding a personal apology from Health Minister Vishwajit Rane for suspending a senior doctor. They have given a 24-hour deadline for the apology.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant plans to visit the facility to engage with the protesting doctors. After a meeting with key medical representatives, he announced that most of the doctors' demands were conceded.

The protest erupted after Rane criticized the chief medical officer, leading to calls for his removal. The opposition parties have joined the call for Rane's resignation, arguing his actions reflect broader political issues.

