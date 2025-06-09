Doctors Demand Apology: Goa Medical Uproar

Doctors at Goa Medical College and Hospital temporarily suspended their protest on Monday, demanding a personal apology from Health Minister Vishwajit Rane for suspending a senior doctor. They have given a 24-hour deadline for the apology.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant plans to visit the facility to engage with the protesting doctors. After a meeting with key medical representatives, he announced that most of the doctors' demands were conceded.

The protest erupted after Rane criticized the chief medical officer, leading to calls for his removal. The opposition parties have joined the call for Rane's resignation, arguing his actions reflect broader political issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)