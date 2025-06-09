COVID-19 Update: West Bengal Faces Upsurge

West Bengal has recorded a second fatality in the ongoing COVID-19 wave, according to a health department official. This development comes as the state struggles to contain the virus's spread.

The deceased, identified as Babulal Singh from Kolkata's Hatibagan area, succumbed to the infection at Beliaghata ID Hospital on June 5. He was admitted on June 3 after testing positive.

Currently, eight to nine COVID-19 patients are being treated at the hospital, while the total active cases have reached 747, following the emergence of 54 new cases. Meanwhile, 53 patients have successfully recovered, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

