COVID-19 Update: West Bengal Faces Upsurge

West Bengal reported a second COVID-19 death in the latest wave, with the deceased identified as Babulal Singh. The state has 747 active cases, with 54 new infections reported and 53 recoveries. Eight to nine COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at Beliaghata ID Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal has recorded a second fatality in the ongoing COVID-19 wave, according to a health department official. This development comes as the state struggles to contain the virus's spread.

The deceased, identified as Babulal Singh from Kolkata's Hatibagan area, succumbed to the infection at Beliaghata ID Hospital on June 5. He was admitted on June 3 after testing positive.

Currently, eight to nine COVID-19 patients are being treated at the hospital, while the total active cases have reached 747, following the emergence of 54 new cases. Meanwhile, 53 patients have successfully recovered, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

