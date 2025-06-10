Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Talks Aim to Break Stalemate on Rare Earths

U.S. and China extended trade talks in London to address disputes, particularly over rare earths. This conflict threatens global supply chains. Both countries aim to revive a temporary truce from Geneva even as U.S. economic strain is evident. President Trump remains optimistic about the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 03:32 IST
U.S.-China Trade Talks Aim to Break Stalemate on Rare Earths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Top economic officials from the U.S. and China are holding extended trade talks in London to address widening disputes, ranging from tariffs to rare earth restrictions. This contentious relationship is threatening a shock to global supply chains and could slow economic growth.

The discussions at Lancaster House come as U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the negotiations. Pressure mounts on both economies with a casual truce from Geneva showing minimal impact. U.S. and China both stand to benefit from resolving rare earth trade barriers.

The trade talks hold significant stakes, given China's near-monopoly on rare earth magnets, crucial for electric vehicles and other technologies. The inclusion of U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick signifies the importance of addressing export controls amidst strained bilateral trade ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025