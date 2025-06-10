Left Menu

Assam Cabinet Boosts Incentives for ASHA Workers

The Assam cabinet has approved an increase in incentives for ASHA workers and supervisors starting October 1. Workers will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 4,000, while supervisors will get Rs 10,200. The cabinet also approved land allotments for educational and socio-cultural entities and renamed the Pollution Control Board.

The Assam cabinet has approved a significant boost in incentives for the state's Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers and their supervisors, with the changes set to take effect from October 1.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal and Industry Minister Bimal Borah announced at a media briefing that ASHA workers will now receive a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 4,000, up from the current Rs 3,000. For supervisors, the honorarium will rise to Rs 10,200 from Rs 9,000.

Beyond this, the cabinet has also cleared the option to rename the Pollution Control Board, Assam to the Assam Pollution Control Board. It further approved land allotments under Mission Basundhara to 1,011 non-juridical entities and 146 governmental institutions.

