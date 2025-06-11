Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Gaza Caught in Crossfire

Israeli gunfire and airstrikes in Gaza on Wednesday led to the deaths of at least 41 Palestinians, mainly near a U.S-backed aid site. The situation highlights ongoing violence, with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and local hospitals reporting high casualties in a volatile and critical humanitarian context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:13 IST
Israeli gunfire and airstrikes claimed the lives of at least 41 Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, according to local health officials. The fatalities predominantly occurred near a U.S.-backed aid site in the region's center, underscoring the escalating violence in the area.

The Israeli military stated that its troops fired warning shots at individuals deemed a threat in the Netzarim Corridor, despite warnings of the area being an active combat zone. Military officials maintained they are reviewing the reports of injuries.

Despite efforts toward a ceasefire, the conflict remains unresolved, with significant civilian casualties reported. The United Nations condemned the violence, citing the blockade's severe impact, and stressed the critical need for additional humanitarian aid to support the beleaguered Palestinian enclave.

