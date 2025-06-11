In a tragic escalation of hostilities, Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday claimed the lives of at least 60 Palestinians in Gaza, primarily at a humanitarian aid site reportedly backed by U.S. and Israeli interests. Health officials reported that 25 were killed near a food distribution center at Netzarim before dawn.

Israel's military action against Hamas militants, stemming from the October 2023 conflict, included warning shots at perceived threats in the Netzarim Corridor. The military acknowledged awareness of casualties but stated details remain under review, citing safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the Humanitarian Foundation distributed 2.5 million meals on the same day, though the U.N. condemned these efforts, citing breaches of humanitarian standards. The conflict stems from hostage situations in October 2023, contributing to nearly 55,000 Palestinian casualties, with widespread displacement and food scarcity in the region.

