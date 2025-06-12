Left Menu

CDC Employees Reinstated Amidst Controversial Layoffs

Over 460 employees laid off from the CDC are being reinstated, following controversial cuts in April. The layoffs impacted numerous crucial public health programs. While some workers return, key programs remain shuttered, leading to ongoing criticism from affected workers and public health advocates.

CDC Employees Reinstated Amidst Controversial Layoffs
In a significant development, more than 460 employees formerly laid off from the nation's top public health agency have received reinstatement notices. The union representing the workers confirmed this move on Wednesday.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) acknowledged that reinstatement notices were sent to previous Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) employees; however, detailed information remains scarce. Approximately 2,400 CDC employees were initially let go due to widespread federal health agency cuts in April.

Programs focused on smoking cessation, lead poisoning mitigation, and infectious disease control were among those heavily impacted. Although 200 employees have been reinstated to the CDC's National Centre for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and Tuberculosis Prevention, essential public health programs continue to face significant challenges.

