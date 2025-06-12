CDC Employees Reinstated Amidst Controversial Layoffs

In a significant development, more than 460 employees formerly laid off from the nation's top public health agency have received reinstatement notices. The union representing the workers confirmed this move on Wednesday.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) acknowledged that reinstatement notices were sent to previous Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) employees; however, detailed information remains scarce. Approximately 2,400 CDC employees were initially let go due to widespread federal health agency cuts in April.

Programs focused on smoking cessation, lead poisoning mitigation, and infectious disease control were among those heavily impacted. Although 200 employees have been reinstated to the CDC's National Centre for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and Tuberculosis Prevention, essential public health programs continue to face significant challenges.

