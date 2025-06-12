ICICI Bank's Groundbreaking Cancer Care Expansion in Eastern India

ICICI Bank has partnered with Tata Memorial Centre to launch a new cancer care block at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre. This initiative emphasizes enhancing treatment for paediatric and blood cancers in Eastern India, backed by a significant investment of over Rs 550 crore from ICICI Bank.

Spanning 3.9 lakh square feet, the ICICI Foundation Block is poised to strengthen regional cancer treatment facilities with its comprehensive services. The eight-storey structure will house 215 beds and cater to 3,000 patients annually, offering advanced care services like chemotherapy, bone marrow transplants, and state-of-the-art diagnostic tools.

Expanding ICICI Bank's contributions to cancer care, the facility will be part of a broader Rs 1,800 crore initiative, supporting new blocks in Visakhapatnam, Navi Mumbai, and New Chandigarh. Completion is anticipated by 2027, significantly enhancing regional capabilities in paediatric cancer treatment and research, according to hospital director Dr. Umesh Mahantshetty.