The Pawsitive Impact: How Pets Enhance Wellbeing Globally

Mars Petcare, alongside Calm, conducted a vast global survey highlighting the significant role pets play in enhancing mental and emotional wellbeing. Findings showed that pets help reduce anxiety, aid in work-life balance, and encourage reduced screen time. The research emphasizes the strong human-animal bond, especially in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:32 IST
The Pawsitive Impact: How Pets Enhance Wellbeing Globally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mars Petcare, a leader in pet care, has partnered with mental health company Calm to reveal compelling insights from the largest-ever global survey on pets' impact on human wellbeing. Conducted by YouGov, the survey involved over 30,000 pet owners across 20 countries, including India.

The survey results are telling: 79% of Indian pet owners report improved mental wellbeing due to their pets. More than half prioritize time with their pets during stressful times over human interactions. Furthermore, pets encourage breaks from work and digital detoxes, with 92% of Indian respondents spending less time on screens.

India stands out for reducing screen time and improving sleep quality, emphasizing a profound human-animal bond. Mars Petcare and Calm's partnership aims to further explore these benefits through new supportive content, poised to redefine pets as essential contributors to mental wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

