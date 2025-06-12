The Pawsitive Impact: How Pets Enhance Wellbeing Globally

Mars Petcare, a leader in pet care, has partnered with mental health company Calm to reveal compelling insights from the largest-ever global survey on pets' impact on human wellbeing. Conducted by YouGov, the survey involved over 30,000 pet owners across 20 countries, including India.

The survey results are telling: 79% of Indian pet owners report improved mental wellbeing due to their pets. More than half prioritize time with their pets during stressful times over human interactions. Furthermore, pets encourage breaks from work and digital detoxes, with 92% of Indian respondents spending less time on screens.

India stands out for reducing screen time and improving sleep quality, emphasizing a profound human-animal bond. Mars Petcare and Calm's partnership aims to further explore these benefits through new supportive content, poised to redefine pets as essential contributors to mental wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)