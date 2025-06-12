Left Menu

Pioneering Women's Health: Dr. Amita Shah Joins Manipal Hospital Gurugram

Dr. Amita Shah, a renowned gynecologist, joins Manipal Hospital Gurugram to enhance its women's healthcare services. With 29 years of experience, she brings expertise in advanced gynae procedures and preventive health. Her role aims to elevate the hospital's standards in gynecological care and comprehensive women's wellness initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:20 IST
Pioneering Women's Health: Dr. Amita Shah Joins Manipal Hospital Gurugram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster its women's healthcare services, Manipal Hospital Gurugram has welcomed the esteemed Dr. Amita Shah, a distinguished figure in obstetrics and gynecology. Dr. Shah, known for her extensive expertise, joins the hospital's team to advance its clinical management of gynecological disorders and preventive health strategies.

With an impressive career spanning nearly three decades, Dr. Shah is renowned for her knowledge in complex gynecological surgeries, including 3D and robotic-assisted laparoscopic procedures. Her role at Manipal Hospital will focus on enhancing women's wellness through dedicated specialty clinics that employ cutting-edge technology for treating advanced gynecological issues.

Dr. Shah's appointment underscores Manipal Hospital's commitment to elevating healthcare standards. Hospital Director Navin Pascal expressed his enthusiasm, noting her profound dedication to patient-centered care. With a pan-India presence and a focus on affordable, high-quality healthcare, Manipal Hospitals continues to pioneer healthcare excellence in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

