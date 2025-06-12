Punjab Government Bans Captab Biotech Amid Health Concerns
The Punjab government has banned Captab Biotech for three years for supplying non-standard IV fluid, resulting in adverse reactions. Contracts for other supplies have been cancelled, and the company's performance security forfeited. Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has issued a heatwave advisory and emphasized precautions against rising COVID-19 cases.
The Punjab government has imposed a three-year ban on Captab Biotech for manufacturing and supplying substandard intravenous fluids. This decision follows adverse reactions reported by patients at government health facilities in Amritsar and Sangrur.
Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh announced the company's debarment from participating in any state government tenders and the cancellation of contracts for 11 items being supplied to the Punjab Health System Corporation. Additionally, the firm's performance security worth Rs 3,30,000 has been forfeited, and all pending payments are now withheld.
In the wake of a 'severe heatwave' warning by the India Meteorological Department, Dr Singh issued a public advisory recommending precautionary measures against extreme heat and an emphasis on staying hydrated. He also addressed the rise in COVID-19 cases, advising vulnerable groups to avoid crowded places and wear masks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
