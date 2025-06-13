Delhi Launches Cutting-Edge 3D Mammography Unit to Aid Early Cancer Detection
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a 3D mammography unit at Dharamshila Narayana Super Specialty Hospital for early breast cancer detection. She highlighted the emotional impact of cancer on families and the significance of early detection and treatment advances, positioning Delhi as a global treatment hub.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a state-of-the-art 3D mammography unit on Thursday at Dharamshila Narayana Super Specialty Hospital, emphasizing its role in early breast cancer detection and timely treatment.
During the inauguration, CM Gupta highlighted the emotional challenges cancer brings to families and praised medical advancements for improving early diagnosis and treatment outcomes.
She reiterated the government's commitment to transforming Delhi into a global hub for advanced medical treatment, with the new mammography unit as a key component in providing crucial healthcare services.
