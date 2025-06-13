Delhi Launches Cutting-Edge 3D Mammography Unit to Aid Early Cancer Detection

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a state-of-the-art 3D mammography unit on Thursday at Dharamshila Narayana Super Specialty Hospital, emphasizing its role in early breast cancer detection and timely treatment.

During the inauguration, CM Gupta highlighted the emotional challenges cancer brings to families and praised medical advancements for improving early diagnosis and treatment outcomes.

She reiterated the government's commitment to transforming Delhi into a global hub for advanced medical treatment, with the new mammography unit as a key component in providing crucial healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)